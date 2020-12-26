Lafayette Salvation Army Extends Kettle Campaign, Asks for Help

The familiar ring of the bells in front of storefronts signaling that the holiday season is upon us is usually wrapped up by Christmas day. The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has been a familiar part of our Christmas season since 1891, and this year was no different. It is the biggest and most significant fundraiser for the entire year for this organization. But what WAS different in 2020 was the manner in which donations were solicited and gathered. Due to coronavirus concerns, this year you could also give online at LafayetteKettle.org or at any register in a store where Salvation Army members had their kettles set up.

But like a lot of non-profits, the donations were short this holiday season. According to our TV partners at KATC, this year $142,408 was raised, which is fantastic, but still short of their $200,000 goal. Funds are used for food and shelter for the upcoming year.

Lt Thomas Johnson of the Lafayette Salvation Army told KATC "We are so thankful for all who contributed to The Salvation Army this Christmas. We did not reach our goal, however, it is never too late to give back to your community. We ask that you make your tax deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to help make the new year a success for our neighbors in need."

If you would like to help, and make an online donation, go to SalArmyALMKettle.org.. You can also call Lt. Johnson at 337- 235-2407 for more information on the Red Kettle campaign.