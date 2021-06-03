Lafayette Parks Announce Baseball & Softball Event

Do you have a youngster that loves baseball or softball? Well, if you do the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department would love for your youngster to come out to Brown Park this Saturday and show them what they've got as far as baseball and softball skills are concerned.

Lafayette Parks and Recreation is hosting a Major League Baseball Pitch Hit and Run competition and a Junior Home Run Derby. Both events are planned for Saturday, June 5th at Brown Park off E.Pont de Mouton Road. Activities begin Saturday morning at 9 am.

The Pitch Hit and Run competition is for baseball and softball players who are between the ages of seven and fourteen. Participants may choose whether they want to compete in the baseball division or the softball division. Should a participant advance through the various stages of the national competition, they could earn a trip to the Major League Baseball World Series.

Now, Junior Home Run Derby participants will also have the chance to earn a trip to Major League Baseball's Fall Classic as well. That competition is open to both boys and girls aged 14 years or younger. The kids will compete in two age groups, an under 12 group and an under 14 group.

Registration is available online. You can sign up for the Junior Home Run Derby here. Or you can sign up for the Pitch Hit and Run right here. And who knows, maybe one day we will see your youngster playing at one of these iconic stadiums.