Lafayette Parish Residents Can Pick Up Free Masks

Lafayette Consolidated Government is providing free cloth masks to residents of Lafayette Parish while supplies last.

As you are aware, over the weekend, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana would be under a mask mandate beginning Monday, July 13.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from unknowingly spreading the virus to others.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory had the following to say about face masks:

Face masks can play an important role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. I agree with the governor that a mask mandate will be difficult to enforce, but I am committed to ensuring our residents have access to masks. As always, I strongly encourage using a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.

Masks are available now at City-Parish Hall and five Lafayette Public Library locations. The limit is one mask per person, or a five-mask limit if picking up for other family members.

Below is the list of aforementioned locations including their addresses and hours for pick-up.

City-Parish Hall - 705 West University Avenue

Pick up Monday-Friday at the security guard desk from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Public Libraries (Monday-Sunday, Drive-Thru Pick Up Only)

Main Library - 301 W. Congress Street, Lafayette

Monday - Thursday, 8:30 am - 8:45 pm, Friday, 8:30 am -5:45 pm, Saturday, 9:00 am - 4:45 pm, Sunday, Noon - 5:45 pm

North Regional Library - 5101 N. University Avenue, Carencro

Monday - Thursday, 9:00 am - 7:45 pm, Friday, 9:00 am - 5:45 pm, Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:45 pm, Sunday, Noon - 5:45 pm

South Regional Library - 6101 Johnston Street, Lafayette

Monday - Thursday, 9:00 am - 8:45 pm, Friday, 9:00 am - 6:45 pm, Saturday, 9:00 am - 4:45 pm, Sunday, Noon - 5:45 pm

East Regional Library - 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville

Monday - Thursday, 9:00 am - 7:45 pm, Friday, 9:00 am - 5:45 pm, Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:45 pm, Sunday, Noon - 5:45 pm

West Regional Library - 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott

Monday - Thursday, 9:00 am - 7:45 pm, Friday, 9:00 am - 5:45 pm, Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:45 pm, Sunday, Noon - 5:45 pm