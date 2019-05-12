Lafayette native and LSU Tiger Armand "Mondo" Duplantis continues to set records in the world of pole vaulting.

Yesterday, as his brother Antoine blasted a 3 run homer to lead the LSU baseball team past #4 Arkansas, Mondo was setting a new record that had stood for 23 years.

Duplantis (Mondo) set the NCAA outdoor pole vaulting record with this jump of 6.00m/19' 8.25".