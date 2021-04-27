Lafayette Native Autumn Chassion Transferring From UConn Women’s Basketball
Lafayette native Autumn Chassion is leaving the Connecticut Huskies women's basketball program after spending one season in Storrs as a walk-on.
The former LCA standout shared the news on her Instagram page.
"I would like to thank UConn for accepting me, taking me in, and allowing me to play the game I love. I would like to thank Coach Geno, CD, Shea, and Jamelle, Sarah, Carley, Janelle, Anna, Kimball, Ben, Becca, Tee, Ellen, and all the managers and practice players.
Last, but certainly not least, I would like to thank all my teammates.
Lord knows I hate to go, but the lasting memories and lifelong friendships formed make it all worth it. This indeed was the strangest year on record, but I wouldn't change it for the world!
Once a husky, always a husky!" - Autumn Chassion - (autumn.chassion2 IG)
Chassion had several Division I scholarship offers coming out of LCA, but chose to walk on at UConn, the program she grew up rooting for.
She appeared in 8 games last season, scoring 8 points.
“Autumn is a really bright person and has a great future ahead of her,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said in a press release. “We wish Autumn and her family the best as she continues her collegiate career.”
No word yet on where Chassion will play next.
