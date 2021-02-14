LAFAYETTE—A curfew and stay-at-home for all of Lafayette Parish will take effect at midnight tonight.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory signed that order on Sunday. According to that order, it takewill remain in effect until Guillory rescinds it.

Under the curfew and stay-at-home order, traveling and being out in public is prohibited, except for first responders, credentialed media, or anyone seeking health care or another exempt form of assistance.

Here is the full emergency order from Guillory's office.