Lafayette High’s Oliver Craddock Offered by Louisiana College

A local prep football standout has been offered an opportunity to continue his athletic/academic career by a state school.

Oliver Craddock, who currently attends Lafayette High School, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College is an NCAA Division III school, which do not offer athletic scholarships but do offer rosters spots.

A 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker/safety, Craddock is an outstanding student, carrying a 4.3 GPA, while reportedly scoring a 35 on his ACT.

Craddock is scheduled to graduate from Lafayette High in the spring of 2021.