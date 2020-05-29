Lafayette High’s Oliver Craddock Offered by Davidson

A local prep football standout has been offered an opportunity to continue his athletic/academic career by a school in the eastern part of the United States.

Oliver Craddock, who currently attends Lafayette High School, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by Davidson College, an NCAA Division I (FCS) school located in Davidson, North Carolina.

Earlier this month, Craddock was offered by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College is an NCAA Division III school, which does not offer athletic scholarships but does offer rosters spots.

A 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker/safety, Craddock is an outstanding student, carrying a 4.3 GPA, while reportedly scoring a 35 on his ACT.

Craddock is scheduled to graduate from Lafayette High in the spring of 2021.