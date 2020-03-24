Lafayette Family Makes a Backyard Daddy-Daughter Dance

So many things are upside down right now with the coronavirus pandemic. People are working from home, students are learning from home, seniors are missing out on prom, and the list goes on and on. The creativity is impressive while we are social distancing due to Covid-19. There are so many families thinking outside the box for their children who long for a little normalcy. When I saw this post of a daddy and daughter in what appeared to be a little date in their backyard, I was intrigued to read more.

Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School, Facebook

Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School did the touching post. Their Daddy & Daughter Dance was canceled due to COVID-19. The Fruge's stepped up for their daughter, Lauren, who was disappointed it was canceled. They wanted to make sure she could still experience that special moment. Her parents, Mary Beth and Eric, transformed their backyard into a Daddy/Daughter Dance date night. Lauren's big brother, Andrew, dressed the part and was their waiter. They got dressed up and ordered takeout from La Pizzeria Lafayette. Even baby Allison had fun at the ‘dance’.

I’m happy that we were able to make everyone smile during an extremely stressful time in our community. - Eric Fruge'

Thank you Fruge’ family for giving us all something to smile about.