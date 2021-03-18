Comeaux High School has a new head football coach.

The Lafayette Parish School System says it has selected Eric Holden to lead the Spartans on the gridiron. The district made the announcement Thursday morning.

Holden succeeds Doug Dotson. Dotson, who served six years as Comeaux's head coach and seven years overall on the Spartans' coaching staff, to take a defensive coordinator positions at Walker High School.

Holden most recently served as the head coach at St. John of Plaquemine. He has 16 years of experience as a high school football coach, mostly at schools in the Baton Rouge area. Before his time at St. John, Holden spent three years as the head coach and athletic director at Berwick. There, he transformed the Panthers' program from a loser into a winner. In his first season there, Holden led Berwick to an 8-2 record--the school's first winning record in 20 years--and a playoff berth.

Comeaux went 1-4 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In 2019, Comeaux went 6-4 in the regular season and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Best Ever Saints Players Drafted From LSU

Most Recent MLB Ballparks No Longer Being Used