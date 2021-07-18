Lafayette Christian Star Cornerback Jordan Allen Commits to Penn State

Another Lafayette high school football player has made their decision on where they'll be playing at the next level as Lafayette Christian Academy cornerback Jordan Allen announced on Saturday that he has chosen to play for Penn State.

The senior chose the Nittany Lions over Louisville, Miami and Georgia.

Allen says he made the decision to commit to Penn State two weeks ago, crediting the coaching staff as being the deciding factor.

"Penn State really was like family to me," Allen said. "The coaches call me every day. They really talk to me about football and how I would fit into the program and it seemed like a great fit to me. It felt like home. It's mind-blowing to me because I've always wanted to play college football and to finally say I'm doing it now is blowing my mind."

Now, many may know Brent Pry, who is the defensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions. Pry is familiar with Acadiana, having spent five seasons coaching for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns (2002-06). He's been at Penn State since 2014, serving as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Allen is rated as a 3-star cornerback and Louisiana's 21st best player, according to Rivals.com.

Allen's nickname is "Lockdown" and he played a big part in the Knights' Division III title in 2020.