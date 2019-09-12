The LHSAA suspended Lafayette Christian Academy's head coach Trev Faulk this past spring along with basketball coaches Errol Rogers and Devin Lantier as part of the organization’s crackdown on the use of coaches who are non-faculty in football and basketball.

Earlier this week it was said that he'd be allowed to return to coaching after watching last Friday night's 7-0 win over Westgate from the press box. As far as Faulk returning to the sidelines this season, we're not yet sure if that'll happen with the athletic department on Administrative Probation for the 2019-2020 school year.

In a recent statement, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said, "It is unfortunate that information discussed between an LHSAA member school, this office and in this case, our respective legal counsels, has found its way to the media. This, of course, happening prior to the LHSAA office seeing any finalized executed legal documents."

The Knights defensive coordinator Jacarde Carter will continue on as the official head coach but it seems as though Faulk will at least be able to coach again this season in some capacity.

Carter replaced Barry Baldwin after the LHSAA's ruling on the matter, LCA filed a lawsuit against the LHSAA on July 11, alleging the LHSAA violated its constitutional rights by terminating the four coaches. Baldwin and Rogers were reinstated prior to the said lawsuit.

Within the lawsuit, LCA maintained that the LHSAA couldn't prove Faulk and Lantier were, in fact, the head coaches because the LHSAA handbook doesn't have a clear definition as what a head coach is and what their duties are.

There's a hearing that's set for Oct. 2 right in the middle of the season, that's according to the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court website.

Faulk still holds the same title within LCA's athletic department as the director of football operations. His duties include the hiring and the training of coaches all the way from third grade through varsity football.

With all this being said Faulk is still not considered a faculty member and his role on the varsity football team is as a volunteer coach. We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out.