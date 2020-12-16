Lafayette Christian Academy Star Player Commits to LSU Football [VIDEO]

With family by his side, Sage Ryan from Lafayette Christian Academy announced today that he would be taking his talents to LSU.

As the college football nation anxiously awaited his decision, the 5-Star Athlete, who plays defensive back, made it official before his peers that he would be wearing the purple and gold for the next three to four years of his career.

Ryan was recruited by all major football programs in the country, but he elected to stay close to home and play ball where his uncle, Trev Faulk, was a star.

Congratulations to Sage and his family. We can't wait to see your success while on the field in Baton Rouge.

Here's the moment Ryan announced he was going to be an LSU Tiger. What a moment.

LSU is predicted to finish in the Top-4 of all recruiting classes for 2021.