Lafayette Business Files Suit Against LHSAA

A Lafayette t-shirt and apparel company has filed a lawsuit against the governing body for high school sports in the state. According to reports, Talk'n T-Shirts says actions taken by the LHSAA are in violation of what is described in the suit as an "exclusive contract" between the business and the LHSAA.

The suit alleges that the LHSAA allowed other companies to make and sell t-shirts and other logoed apparel items. Attorney's for Talk'n T-Shirts believe this constitutes a violation of the agreement between the two entities.

The LHSAA deferred comment on the issue to their legal department by issuing this statement as reported by KATC Television.

In order to protect the integrity of any/all legal actions between the LHSAA offices and any/all membership or other entities, the LHSAA will not release information. Any questions or comments should be directed to LHSAA legal counsel.

–Kate Adams, LHSAA Director of Communication and Media Relations