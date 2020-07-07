La. Tech Suspends Football Workouts After Positive COVID-19 Test

One state school has suspended voluntary football workouts after another player tested positive for COVID-19.

The News-Star reported on Monday that the school shut down workouts "for at least a couple of days" following the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in a little more than two weeks.

The News-Star reports that the first player that tested positive has since been cleared and is back in the football facility.

More than 40 Louisiana Tech players, who must get tested and clear physicals before being allowed to work out next week, reported to campus in Ruston Monday.