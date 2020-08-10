La. Tech Pauses Football Practice After Positive COVID-19 Tests

One state school has made the decision to pause football practice for the remainder of this after multiple players recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Louisiana Tech announced that their football practices are paused for the week after five positive COVID-19 tests, while 13 additional players fall under contact tracing measures.

The school says players that don't fall under the 18 affected will continue lifting in small groups.

Louisiana Tech, who began fall practice last Friday, is scheduled to open their 2020 regular-season schedule on September 12 at Southern Miss.