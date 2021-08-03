Happy 27th birthday Kwon Alexander.

The former LSU Tiger linebacker signed a contract today to return to the New Orleans Saints.

Alexander seems to be enjoying the moment.

Lit indeed.

The only person who may be more excited by the news than Alexander is his teammate in linebacker Demario Davis.

A one-year deal worth up to $3 million if Alexander earns all his incentives isn't a heavy investment by New Orleans.

The Saints added Alexander mid-season last year via trade. He played well and was a great compliment to Davis.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After starting 7 games for New Orleans, he suffered a torn Achilles on Christmas day in a win against the Vikings.

By all reports, he has been cleared to practice and rehabbed well.

Alexander will be in competition with Saints rookie 2nd round pick Pete Werner, 2020 3rd round pick Zach Baun, and several others.

If Alexander proves to be healthy, he should be in the mix for a starting spot alongside Davis.

