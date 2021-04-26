Kristi Gray Named Louisiana’s New Head Volleyball Coach

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun volleyball has a new head coach as Kristi Gray has been named the 13th head volleyball coach in school history.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics made the announcement Sunday night.

“We are extremely excited to have Kristi Gray join the Ragin’ Cajuns family,” Maggard said in a press release. “She is a proven winner who is committed to achieving excellence in all aspects of our Louisiana Volleyball program.”

Gray comes to Louisiana from Odessa College, a junior college in Odessa, Texas.

In 5 seasons as Odessa's head coach (and the previous 4 as an assistant), she led the Wranglers volleyball team to 125 victories, and most recently, a 6th place finish at the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Volleyball Championship.

"I am so excited to lead Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball forward into a new era,” Gray said in a statement. “I would like to thank (University President) Dr. Savoie and Dr. Maggard for this outstanding opportunity. The compass our program will follow will be based around energy and communication, with an emphasis on family. That family focus extends out into the community and the fan base. The Ragin' Cajun culture is very real and very dynamic, and it was a draw for me as I learned more about this opportunity. I cannot wait to get started building from where we are and working with the current roster to begin making the climb upward.

"Getting to know each student-athlete, their goals and the legacy they want to leave, will be an important first step. Recruiting high level student-athletes to join in what we will be building at E.K. Long Gymnasium will be a tremendous focus of mine."

Gray replaces Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot, who retired last month.

