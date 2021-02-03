The New Orleans Saints have added a new member to its upcoming 2021 coaching staff.

New Orleans named former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator as its new defensive backs coach on Tuesday.

Richard will replace Aaron Glenn, who served as the defensive backs coach for the Saints for five years, before leaving to become the new defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions.

A former NFL player with the Seahawks (2002-2004), Miami Dolphins (2005), and San Francisco 49ers (2005), Richard began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at USC from 2008-2009, before joining the coaching staff of the Seahawks in 2010.

In Seattle, Richard served as assistant defensive backs coach (2010), cornerbacks coach (2011), and defensive backs coach (2012-2014), prior to becoming the defensive coordinator for three seasons (2015-2017).

A native of Carson, California, Richard was the defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-2019.

As a player in the NFL, Richard appeared in 39 career games, compiling 54 tackles, including 47 solo stops, to go along with one sack.

The 41-year old Richard was an assistant coach for Seattle when the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 NFL season.