Kobe Hylton Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding some experience to one of their future college football signing classes.

Kobe Hylton, who currently attends Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, located in Miami, Oklahoma, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety, Hylton was also reportedly offered by such schools as Utah St., Eastern Michigan, South Alabama, Youngstown St., Northern Iowa, South Dakota, and Western Illinois.

A native of Snellville, Georgia, Hylton originally attended Long Island University, where he appeared in eight games in 2019, accumulating 11 tackles and one interception

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.