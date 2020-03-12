KISS released a statement via their Twitter page announcing the Lafayette "End of the Road Tour" scheduled for Saturday, March 14th at the Cajundome has been postponed.

Kiss says via Twitter "The final three shows of the spring leg of the #KISS #EndOfTheRoad Tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution."

The rescheduled Lafayette Cajundome KISS date will be October 7th, 2020.

All tickets for the March 14th show will be honored at the rescheduled date.

The Cajundome says via their Facebook page there will be "No Refunds".