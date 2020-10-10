Kids Thank SLEMCO Workers By Making Signs and Handing out Treats [PHOTOS]

How sweet is this?

Two kids took it upon themselves to thank SLEMCO workers while they work nonstop to restore power in South Louisiana.

The workers were greeted with signs thanking them for their efforts and even given treats from the kids.

So many men are working nonstop to help get the lights back on after Hurricane Delta, so if you see them working waive at them and thank them.

Often people say that kids these days aren't what they once were, well I don't know if I agree with that. Just look at these kids.

One more thing, let me applaud the parents of these kids. You have done well.