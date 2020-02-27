Kids Listed as ‘Missing’ from Louisiana

We're only 2 months into 2020, and 9 kids are currently listed as "missing" from Louisiana.

The current missing children can be found via a quick search on the Missing Kids website.

The missing kids range in age from 1 year to 16 years, and most are from the Southeastern part of Louisiana. The name of each child along with their picture can be found below, and clicking on their name will bring up more details about that child.

 

Taliyah Clark

Taliyah Clark

 

D'janae Cole

D'janae Cole

 

Lena Davis

Lena Davis

 

Trevor Labbe

Trevor Labbe

 

Racquel Malone

Racquel Malone

 

Mitchell Palmer

Mitchell Palmer

 

Ciara Richardson

Ciara Richardson

 

Isaac Richardson

Isaac Richardson

 

Cindy Torres

Cindy Torres

 

If you know the whereabouts of any of the children listed here, call local authorities or 800-843-5678.

(Missing Kids)

