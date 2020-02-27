Kids Listed as ‘Missing’ from Louisiana

We're only 2 months into 2020, and 9 kids are currently listed as "missing" from Louisiana.

The current missing children can be found via a quick search on the Missing Kids website.

The missing kids range in age from 1 year to 16 years, and most are from the Southeastern part of Louisiana. The name of each child along with their picture can be found below, and clicking on their name will bring up more details about that child.

Taliyah Clark

D'janae Cole

Lena Davis

Trevor Labbe

Racquel Malone

Mitchell Palmer

Ciara Richardson

Isaac Richardson

Cindy Torres

If you know the whereabouts of any of the children listed here, call local authorities or 800-843-5678.

(Missing Kids)