The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will certainly have their fair share of television exposure during the 2021 college football season, with more maybe to follow.

Kickoff times and television assignments, including five on traditional tv, with one more via internet streaming, were announced for Louisiana on Thursday.

Louisiana will officially play at least twice on ESPN, and at least once as well on ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, and ESPN3.

The Cajuns will open their 2021 regular-season schedule on Saturday, September 4 when they travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns in a game the will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will air on FOX.

On Saturday, September 11, UL will play host to the Nicholls St. Colonels in its home opener, with kickoff time slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

Louisiana remains at home on Thursday, September 16 for a midweek contest against the Ohio Bobcats in a matchup that will be televised on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m.

Kickoff times for the next two games involving the Cajuns, including their road game against Georgia Southern on Saturday, September 25, as well as their Saturday, October 2 road tilt against South Alabama have not yet been determined.

On Tuesday, October 12, UL will entertain Appalachian St. at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

On Thursday, October 21, Louisiana travels to Jonesboro, Arkansas to meet the Arkansas St. Redwolves in a game that will be aired on ESPNU beginning at 6:30 p.m., before a home game against Texas St. on Saturday, October 30 with a TBA start time.

Finally, the Cajuns will travel to meet Georgia S. on Thursday, November 4 for at 6:30 p.m. battle on ESPN.

Kickoff times for the final three games against Troy (November 13), Liberty (November 20), and ULM (November 27) are still TBA.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.