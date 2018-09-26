Roughing the passer penalties in the NFL have simply gotten out of hand. Between Clay Matthews continually getting flagged, to the four calls in the first half of the Monday night game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. It seems like everybody's confused in regards to how to safely sack a quarterback without getting flagged.

Well, fear not vaunted NFL pass-rushers and burly defensive lineman, comedian Kevin Hart joined ESPN's newest morning show, Get Up! to demonstrate safe sacking techniques. He was joined by former NFL defensive players, Damien Woody and Mark Herzlich. Take a look:

I think these are both an accurate representation as to what the NFL would view as a "safe sack". What do you think?

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.