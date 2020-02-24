Kevin Faulk to Become LSU RB’s Coach

A former local prep standout, who went on to have incredible success in both the collegiate and professional ranks, has a new coaching role with the LSU Tigers.

Former Carencro High star Kevin Faulk, who went on to put up some of the best numbers in SEC history while at LSU, before becoming a member of three Super Bowl-winning teams with the New England Patriots, is set to be named the new running backs coach at LSU, replacing Tommie Robinson, who left the Tigers to take a similar position at Texas A&M.

Billy Liucci, of TexAgs.com, was the first to report the news on Robinson.

Bruce Feldman, of Fox Sports, was the first to report the news about Faulk's new role at LSU.

The 43-year old Faulk, who was serving as the Director of Player Development for LSU, is the school's all-time leading rusher (4,557 yards) and is also the SEC's all-time leader in all-purpose yards (6,833).

After being named a USA Today High School All-American at Carencro High School in 1994, Faulk signed with LSU, where he was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Year in 1995.

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Faulk was named a three-time All-SEC selection (1996-1998), as well an All-American in 1996, prior to being selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

A member of three Patriots teams that won Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX), Faulk played 14 seasons in the NFL, rushing for 3,607 yards and 16 touchdowns, while accumulating another 3,701 yards and 15 scores.

A member of the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team, Faulk is a member of the organization's Hall of Fame.