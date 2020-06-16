Kevin Faulk, Champ Bailey, Sebastian Janikowski & Others Highlight CFB Hall of Fame 2021 Nominees

Former college football standouts like LSU running back Kevin Faulk, Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Florida State kicker Sebastian Janikowski, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and others highlight the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame nominees, who were announced today.

Two new nominees on the coaching side are former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and Missouri coach Gary Pinkle.

In order to be eligible for the CFB HOF, a player must have been a 1st team All-American at least once (by an NCAA recognized organization), and a coach must have coached a minimum of 10 years, 100 games and finished with a career winning percentage of .600.

Faulk, a native of Carencro and current running backs coach at LSU, earned 1st Team All-American honors in 1996. By the time his college career was over, he ranked fourth in NCAA history in all-purpose yards (6,833). He's LSU's all-time leading rusher in yards (4,457 yards) and touchdowns (46).

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a press release. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT early next year."

