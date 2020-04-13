Kevin Dotson Has Private Pro Day

One of the key members of the 2019 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns recently had a private Pro Day in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft, which gets underway next week.

Louisiana offensive guard Kevin Dotson recently conducted a private workout NFL scouts.

Dotson was recently listed by Pro Football Focus as the 25th best college football player from its released list of the top 101 players of 2019.

It's probably no surprise that anyone would rank Dotson so high, however, being named a First-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus, after a standout season campaign, in which he helped lead the Cajuns to a 10-2 record, the first 10-win season in program history.

A native of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and a 2018 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Dotson played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Dotson was also selected as an All-American by Sports Illustrated/USA Today for his play in 2019.