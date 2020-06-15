Kevin Cantrelle on Hayden Being Drafted and More [AUDIO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A former Ragin' Cajun himself Kevin Cantrelle the father of newly drafted Ragin' Cajuns shortstop Hayden Cantrelle joined Brad Topham on Top's Take Monday.

Cantrelle was drafted in the fifth and final round by the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2020 MLB Draft.

Kevin jumped on with Brad to talk about the process for Hayden, how he dealt with the process, how his son's been keeping in shape during the pandemic, signing money, the Brewers organization, and much, much more.

In case you missed the conversation take a listen back to it here:

Cantrelle was a big-time stand out for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball team for the past two and a half years. Tony Robichaux always said that he would be a three-year and out guy and he would have been if it weren't for the pandemic shortened season.

Here's a list of honors and awards he's accumulated over the years:

22 nd on the NCAA Career Leaders List in stolen bases (50)

on the NCAA Career Leaders List in stolen bases (50) 37 th on the NCAA Career Leaders List in walks (90)

on the NCAA Career Leaders List in walks (90) MLB Pipeline Top 100 Draft Prospect (55)

D1 Baseball Top 30 Shortstop (20)

D1 Baseball Top College Prospect Ranking (33)

2019 First Team All-Sun Belt Conference (SS)

He finished as a .280 hitter, collecting 141 hits, scoring 112 runs, driving in 57, with 31 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, a .405 on-base percentage, and a .951 fielding percentage.

We all can't wait to see what Hayden does at the next level. You can check out his YouTube channel here.

