Ke’Travion Hargrove Offered by UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have their sights set on a prep football standout from the northern part of Louisiana.

Ke'Travion Hargrove, a running back who attends Ruston High School in Ruston, Louisiana, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been offered a scholarship by Louisiana.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Hargrove is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Hargrove has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Tulane, and SMU.

View highlights of Hargrove below.