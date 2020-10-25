Kershaw Leads Dodgers to Commanding 3-2 World Series Lead

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved to within one game of winning the 2020 World Series on Sunday with their 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays to take the series edge three games to two.

Los Angeles grabbed yet another early lead in this one as they plated two runs in the top of the first inning with singles from Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger. That would give Clayton Kershaw an immediate 2-0 cushion.

Speaking of Clayton Kershaw, he wasn't dominate but he was good again as he picked up his second win of the World Series. He fired 5.2 innings of two run ball, walking only two and striking out six.

The Dodgers also picked up another run in the 3rd as Joc Pederson homered to center.

The Rays wouldn't go quietly however as they immediately answered right back scoring two runs in the bottom of the third as Yandy Diaz tripled and then Randy Arozarena singled. That would be the closest Tampa Bay would get at 3-2.

LA added an insurance run in the 5th as Max Muncy added a solo shot to increase the lead to 4-2 off of Tyler Glasnow.

Glasnow again wasn't sharp allowing four runs over five innings, three walks, and seven strikeouts.

The Rays will attempt to keep their season alive on Tuesday in game six and the Dodgers will be looking for their first World Series win since 1988.