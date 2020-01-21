Kenechi Udeze Reportedly Leaving LSU

The LSU Tigers will apparently be losing one of their analysts to one of their SEC rivals.

Kenechi Udeze is reportedly leaving LSU to accept an assistant coaching position at Vanderbilt.

A former college defensive end at USC, where LSU head coach Ed Orgeron served as his position coach, Udeze worked as the defensive line coach at USC for three seasons (2016-2018) prior to his one season with the Tigers.

A first-round selection by Minnesota in the 20004 NFL Draft, Udeze played four seasons in the NFL, all with the Vikings, before being forced to retire from complications from chemotherapy after being diagnosed with leukemia.