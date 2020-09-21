Kendre’ Gant Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a defensive back from The Sunshine State, who is currently at a junior college, to one of their future recruiting classes.

Kendre' Gant, who currently attends Independence Community College, located in Independence, Kansas, shared on social media late last week that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

Gant was officially offered by UL last month.

A safety, who might also project at linebacker, Gant originally committed to UCF, before signing with FIU, where he redshirted last season, prior to transferring to Independence CC.

A native of Port Joe, Florida, Gant attended Port Joe High School, where he started all four years, leading them to a Florida State title and a finalist finish.

As a senior, Gant recorded 62 tackles, two interceptions, and forced three fumbles.

An outstanding athlete, Gant also collected 47 catches for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns as a receiver during his senior year.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Gant was recruited by Louisville and Southern Miss coming out of high school, as well as FIU and UCF.

Gant is scheduled to be a part of Louisiana's 2021 signing class, which would make him eligible to participate at the Division I level next season.

Gant looks like he's a good get for the Cajuns. He has ideal size for a safety, with speed and physicality to go with it.

By the time he gets to Louisiana, he'll be two years out of high school, so it's not unrealistic to think that he may be able to contribute as early as next season.