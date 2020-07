Keanu Koht Commits to LSU Football

The LSU Tigers picked up another major commitment over the Fourth of July weekend.

Keanu Koht, who currently attends Vero Beach High School, located in Vero Beach, Florida, gave a verbal pledge to LSU on Saturday.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound weakside defensive end, Koht is ranked as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports.

The Tigers also got major commitments last week from receiver Zach Hilton (Zachary) and defensive Naquan Brown (Virginia Beach, Virginia).

Koht is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Koht has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Alabama, Arizona St., Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Florida St., Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi St., Missouri, North Carolina St., Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn St. Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.