Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Is Revealed

Kawhi Leonard suffered an injury during the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs. Speculation ran rapidly about the severity of Kawhi's injury; however, no one knew the specifics of said injury. That was until now. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kawhi Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL injury.

This now almost guarantees that we won't see Kawhi Leonard until the 2022-2023 season. Another domino at play here is that Kawhi Leonard is a free agent. Does this mean that it will be easier for Clippers to resign him because other teams might not risk taking the chance on a player with a notable injury history. Or is this the opposite where Kawhi bets on himself and leaves the Clippers. Many questions surround the future of Kawhi Leonard; however, getting the answers to those questions may take longer than we initially expected.