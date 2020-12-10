Kason Boston Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to be adding a talented prep standout from The Cotton State to its 2021 signing class.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported on Monday night that Kason Boston, who currently attends Jackson-Olin High School, located in Birmingham, Alabama, has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end, Boston is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, who also lists him as the number 59 weak-side defensive end in the country, as well as the number 38 overall recruit in the state of Alabama.

Boston compiled 60 tackles as a prep senior this season, including 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

A number of Power Five schools reportedly offered Boston, including Georgia Tech, Mississippi St., Nebraska, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.

Other schools that reportedly offered Boston reportedly include Austin Peay, Tennessee St., Grambling St., Toledo, and UT-Martin.

This is a good get for Louisiana, getting Boston ahead of numerous Power Five schools.

Boston looks like a talented, athletic, youngster, who may be able to contribute immediately.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head coach Billy Napier and his staff has done an outstanding job in recruiting over the past three years, and with the success the program has had, you could expect it to continue, and maybe even get better.

The Cajuns are currently 9-1 on the season and ranked number 17 in the nation in both the AP Top 25 Poll, as well as the Coaches Poll.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Football Championship.