A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout is returning to the football program.

Tim Buckley, of The Advertiser, reported the story over the weekend.

Dunbar was a defensive graduate assistant at Tennessee in 2018, after serving as an intern at Alabama in 2017.

Selected as the Louisiana football Student Athlete of the Year in 2016, Dunbar accumulated 40 tackles during his senior season, including two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Over his 4-year stint at Louisiana, Dunbar played in 35 games, totaling 65 tackles and thee sacks.

Born in Opelousas, Dunbar is the son of Karl Dunbar, who played his college football at LSU, prior to spending numerous seasons in the NFL.