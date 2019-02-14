Kandra Lamb’s No-Hitters Should Remind UL Softball Fans Of 2011

Kandra Lamb certainly began her Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball career with a bang over the weekend.

The freshman right-hander from Australia threw no-hitters in her first two collegiate appearances over the weekend, helping 13th-ranked Louisiana to a 6-0 record in the Ragin' Cajuns Classic at Lamson Park.

Lamb, who was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week for her efforts, pitched a 5-inning no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Incarnate Word on Friday, before tossing another 5-inning no-hitter against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a 21-0 triumph on Saturday.

Over the two games, Lamb pitched 10 innings, without allowing a single hit, while walking three and striking out 16 hitters.

I've been asked if the performance by Lamb was the most impressive debut by a Louisiana pitcher that I've seen.

Individually; yes, as she thew not one, but two no-hitters, something that is pretty special, regardless of who it came against.

That being said, I remember an opening night when two freshmen pitchers each began their respective careers with special games.

Do you remember? I know I certainly do.

As a matter of fact, even after Lamb tossed her first no-hitter, I thought about 2011, the year Lamson Park didn't even have stands behind the home plate area, as the park was undergoing renovation.

It actually snowed early in the morning on February 12, 2011, but Louisiana still opened their regular season schedule that afternoon, taking on Rhode Island in a doubleheader to open up the 25th Annual Louisiana Classics Tournament.

Two freshman pitchers making their collegiate debuts would take to the circle for the Cajuns, and it turned out to be a day/night to remember.

In the first game, a 14-0 UL win, Christina Hamilton twirled a perfect game, striking out 10 batters over 5 innings.

So, what happened in game two? Shelbee Rodgers, another freshman, followed with another 5-inning perfect game, striking out 7 in a 20-0 Louisiana win.

That's right; back-to-back perfect games by freshman pitchers, making their collegiate debuts, to begin the season.

Hamilton and Rodgers both went on to have good careers, with the former being named an NFCA All-American in 2014, while the latter transferred from UL after 2012, before having a successful two-year stint at Southern Miss.

Lamb has a high ceiling, so the chances of her having a special career as well are pretty good.

So, yes; what Lamb accomplished over the weekend should never be forgotten. But that cold day/night to open the 2011 season, when two different freshmen pitchers, making their collegiate debuts, each threw perfect games, shouldn't either.