Kamara Sends Message To Saints Fans Ahead Of Wild Card Game vs. Bears: “See Y’all Sunday”

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a message for Saints fans.

Kamara tweeted a simple message to let Saints fans know what his status will be for Sunday's wild-card game vs. the Chicago Bears.

Kamara isn't physically with the team yet as he still must ride out the full 10-day quarantine before he's allowed to return to the team, but his tweet is a hopeful one for fans who were wondering if he would be able to play on Sunday after missing so much practice time with the team. According to Nola.com, the Saints got clever when it came to connecting the team with Kamara remotely.

the Saints are working with the four-time Pro Bowler in unorthodox ways to keep him engaged, like allowing him to take part in practice remotely via video conferencing technology. Kamara is also attending team meetings via video conference.

Sean Payton has remained tight-lipped about Kamara's status all week.

We'll see. I think would depend on the player, the situation, but that'll be our decision based on where we think we are with the week, the player. We've gotta be smart.

Kamara has lived up to the hefty $75 million contract extension that he signed in the offseason, putting up career-high rushing yards (932) and receptions (83) while scoring a franchise-record 21 touchdowns. Kamara had the most touchdowns in the league, scoring six times in the second to last game of the season.

He managed to snag that scoring title without even playing the final game of the regular season after being sidelined by COVID-19. The Saints still managed to win that final game vs. the Panthers, even without the entire running back room who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to contact tracing.

Murray, Dwayne Washington and fullback Michael Burton were deemed ineligible to play against the Panthers, and running backs coach Joel Thomas wasn't allowed to coach as they were all declared high-risk close contacts with Kamara.

By the way, all those running backs have been reinstated to the active roster as of Wednesday and I guess we'll see them Sunday too.