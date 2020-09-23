Kalvin Hutchings Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a junior college standout from The Lone Star State to their 2021 signing class.

Kalvin Hutchings, who currently attends Kilgore Community College, located in Kilgore, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A native of Longview, Texas, Hutchings attended high school at Pine Tree High School, before enrolling at Kilgore CC.

A 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle, Hutchings appeared in ten games at the JUCO level last season, compiling 18 tackles, including one sack in his freshman campaign.

Hutchings was offered by Louisiana back on September 1.

Hutchings is slated to become eligible to play Division I football next fall.

It should also be pointed out that Hutchings plays for a solid junior college program, as Kilgore lost only one regular-season game last season.

This season, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Kilgore suspended their fall scheduled until the spring and will begin on March 27 when they open an 8-game slate against Blinn College.

Other schools that reportedly offered Hutchings include Incarnate Word and Lamar.

Hutchings is a player who will add some size to the Cajuns' recruiting class. He's known as a run stopper with enough athletic ability to get to the passes from time to time.

Reading some of the scouting reports on Hutchings, he's also viewed as a player that has good upside as well.

All in all, Hutchings looks like a good get for the Cajuns and someone who will make their 2021 signing class even that much better.