Justin Walley Offered by UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from a neighboring state to an upcoming signing class.

Justin Walley, who currently attends D'Iberville High School in Biloxi, Mississippi shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

Tim Buckley, of The Advertiser, alerted us to the offer.

A 5-foot-10, 160-pound cornerback, Walley is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Highly-recruited, Walley has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Southern Miss, Auburn, Mississippi St., and Ole Miss.