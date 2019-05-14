Judo Competitor Disqualified For Dumb Mistake [Video]

Every weekend when I go to Mass with my family, I try to remember to leave my phone in the car.

I don't want it buzzing in my pocket as the priest begins the homily.

The truth is, I often forget.

Fortunately, I've never gotten disqualified from an important competition for it.

The same can't be said for Portuguese judoka Anri Egutidze began his his 2nd round match at Baku Grand Slam in Azerbaijan, only to earn a quick DQ when his phone fell out of his pocket.

Sometimes it's best to leave your phone in the car.