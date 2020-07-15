Jrue Holiday Supporting Black Communities in a Big Way

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As the New Orleans Pelicans are gearing up to resume the 2020 NBA regular season we weren't exactly sure which players were going to be traveling to the "bubble" in Orlando.

There has been plenty going on around the world over the last five months, the coronavirus pandemic, and the social/racial injustices being at the forefront.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday was one of the players who you weren't sure was going to be making the trip with the health issues his wife Lauren has faced in the past. However, Holiday decided to make the trip, to be with his teammate, and to seclude himself from his soulmate.

According to an ESPN article by Andrew Lopez, while the couple was trying to decide if Jrue should make the trip or not, Lauren came up with an idea that made the decision a no-brainer.

Lauren suggested that if Jrue were to go back and play they should make it mean something so she posed the idea that they start a Social Justice Impact Fund. The veteran guard would donate his remaining game checks which could be worth up to $5.3M to the fund to help black communities around New Orleans, Indianapolis, and the Los Angeles areas.

How exactly did they come up with the idea? Jrue describes the scene like this via the ESPN article:

"We were just kind of sitting in the house, in the bed, thinking about it, and my wife said, 'I think you should do this and you should do the rest of your salary.' That's a great idea. Because we want to make an impact. God has blessed us with so much. We know a couple of things that are important are time and money, and right now, we have both. To be able to give away our money to help further this movement and Black-owned businesses that have taken a hit in COVID-19, to us, it felt like the perfect time and opportunity."

Beautifully said Jrue, beautifully said. These two people are incredible.