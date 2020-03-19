JP Martin Offered By UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep football standout from The Lone Star State to one of their future recruiting classes.

JP Martin, who currently attends Cy Falls High School in Houston, Texas shared on social media earlier this week that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back, Martin is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Martin has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Houston, ULM, Dartmouth, Houston Baptist, Illinois St., and William & Mary.