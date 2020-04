The LSU Tigers will be adding some size to their 2020-2021 basketball roster.

Josh Gray, a 6-foot-11 center from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut shared on social media over the weekend that he is headed to LSU.

Considered a three-star prospect, Gray averaged 9.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocked shots as a senior in 2019-2020.

Gray also reportedly had offers from such schools as Auburn, Seton Hall, West Virginia, and Providence.