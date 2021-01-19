Jorge Munoz Returns to LSU as Offensive Analyst

Former longtime Ragin' Cajun assistant coach Jorge Munoz is returning to LSU as an analyst after a season with Baylor.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron revealed the news in a radio interview last night on WWL 870am.

"We missed him (Munoz) last year," Orgeron said in the interview. "So he's back. In fact, I talked to him today. That's a big get for us."

Munoz spent 10 seasons at Louisiana from 2008-2017 as a member of coach Ricky Bustle's staff, and then transitions into the coach Mark Hudsepth's staff.

Let go when Hudspeth was fired in 2017, Munoz joined coach Orgeron's staff at LSU in 2018 as an offensive analyst.

He was a big part of LSU's record-breaking success during the 15-0 National Championship season of 2019.

When Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, Munoz was one of the coaches in attendance that night, as he was one of the people Burrow thanked during his acceptance speech.

Munoz joined Baylor's staff as wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator in 2020, but the Bears parted ways with him following last season.

Now back at LSU in an offensive analyst role, Munoz will look to help the Tigers offense once again.

LSU Football Career Receiving Yards Leaders

10 Highest Paid College Football Coches

The Eight Ragin' Cajuns Currently in the NFL