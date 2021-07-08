Jonathan Lucroy’s Call Up to the Braves Should Last Longer Than His Last

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun catcher Jonathan Lucroy was called up to the Atlanta Braves yesterday, going 1 for 3, with an RBI sacrifice bunt.

Lucroy signed with the Braves on May 14 after being released by the Washington Nationals one month earlier, after hitting .357 (5-for-14) with two RBI's over five games.

The Atlanta Braves are Lucroy's 10th organization during his career, nine of which have come since 2016.

He spent part of his first game with Atlanta learning the chop.

Atlanta optioned catcher William Contreras who was struggling, and the other catcher on the roster is an injured Travis D'Arnaud who likely won't come off the disabled list until Mid-August.

Lucroy only played 5 games in his last MLB call-up at the beginning of the season with Washington. This one should last a bit longer.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Lucroy starred for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns from 2005-2007.

He was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the third round of the 2007 MLB draft.

He played for Milwaukee from 2010 to 2016, spending his first 6-and-a-half seasons with the Brewers. He was an MLB All-Star in 2014 and 2016.

Photo by Scott Iskowitz/Getty Images

Following his time in Milwaukee, he played for the Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, and currently with the Braves.

In his most recent season with extended playing time, Lucroy hit .242 with 7 home runs and 30 RBI with the Angels in 2019, prior to leaving for Chicago, where he hit .189 with 1 home run and 6 RBI.

The 35-year old Lucroy has played for the Brewers, Rangers, Rockies, A's, Angels, Cubs, and Red Sox throughout his career, while also spending spring training with the White Sox this year.

Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

A native of Eustis, Florida, Lucroy signed with the Chicago White Sox in early February but was released before the start of the season.

After a single at-bat with the Boston Red Sox in 2020, Lucroy was sent to the team's alternate site and did not get called up again.

He played 5 games in Washington at the beginning of this season, accumulating 10 years of MLB service in the process.

When asked to go to the Nationals alternate training site, Lucroy declined, re-entering free agency.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

