A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns played a little long ball on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy hit his second home run of the season, in the a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

A two-run shot in the fourth inning, Lucroy's homer gave the Angels a 3-1 lead at the time.

A member of the UL baseball squad from 2005-2007, before being drafted by the Brewers in the third round of the 2007 amateur entry draft, Lucroy signed with the Angels as a free agent in the offseason.

A native of Eustis, Florida, Lucroy hit .241 last season for the Oakland A's, to go along with four home runs and 51 runs batted in.

Lucroy is off to a nice start this season, hitting .256 with two homers and 11 runs batted in.

The 32-year old Lucroy has also played for the Brewers, Rangers, Rockies, and A's.

A 2016 MLB All-Star, Lucroy has compiled a .276 career average in 9 seasons, to go along with 102 homers and 520 runs batted in.