JoJo Earle Commits to LSU Football

The LSU Tigers have received a commitment from a prep standout in The Lonestar State.

JoJo Earle, who currently attends Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas, shared on social media on Thursday that he has given a verbal commitment to LSU.

A 5-foot-9, 170-pound prep running back at the prep level, Earle is projected as a receiver at the collegiate level.

Rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, Earle, who reportedly runs a 4.36 40-yard dash, is currently a junior, and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Earle has reportedly been offered by such schools as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida St., Georgia, Michigan, Ohio St., Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Tennessee, USC, and Wisconsin.