John Cena Surprises 7-Year-Old Boy Battling Cancer With Visit

Much respect for WWE Superstar John Cena.

Several photos are circulating on Facebook of WWE Superstar John Cena in the home of a 7-year-old boy battling a life-threatening illness.

David Castle is a huge wrestling fan and he is currently battling for his life, he has a Wilms tumor, a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys.

But that didn't stop him from smiling as soon a Cena walked into his Florida home while wearing all of the protective gear needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cena, who is known for his generosity when it comes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, had a lot of WWE merchandise for David, but it's the visit that this little boy will never forget.

As you can see in some of the photos below, I think Cena walked away with as much as David did from their visit. There's just something about the way he's holding the little boy in these photos that is heartwarming.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help David's family with medical expenses.